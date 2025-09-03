Financial Contrast: Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and JetBlue Airways”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.80 $1.25 million $0.31 23.71 JetBlue Airways $9.28 billion 0.22 -$795.00 million ($1.10) -4.99

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Saker Aviation Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JetBlue Airways. JetBlue Airways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saker Aviation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Saker Aviation Services and JetBlue Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 JetBlue Airways 4 8 0 0 1.67

JetBlue Airways has a consensus target price of $5.16, indicating a potential downside of 6.03%. Given JetBlue Airways’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Volatility & Risk

Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services 6.08% 3.44% 3.15% JetBlue Airways -4.22% -15.59% -2.34%

Summary

Saker Aviation Services beats JetBlue Airways on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

