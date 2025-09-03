1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 36,711 Shares of PUTNAM MAST INT $PIM

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PUTNAM MAST INT (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,711 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.13% of PUTNAM MAST INT worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PUTNAM MAST INT during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PUTNAM MAST INT by 116.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PUTNAM MAST INT during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PUTNAM MAST INT during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PUTNAM MAST INT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 23,075,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.
PUTNAM MAST INT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. PUTNAM MAST INT has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
PUTNAM MAST INT Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
