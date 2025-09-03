WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) vs. Unilever (NYSE:UL) Head to Head Survey

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) and WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Unilever shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WD-40 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Unilever alerts:

Dividends

Unilever pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Unilever pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WD-40 pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WD-40 has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Unilever has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WD-40 has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Unilever and WD-40’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever N/A N/A N/A WD-40 14.13% 31.23% 16.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Unilever and WD-40, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever 2 2 3 2 2.56 WD-40 0 1 1 0 2.50

Unilever presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. WD-40 has a consensus target price of $290.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.78%. Given WD-40’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Unilever.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unilever and WD-40″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever $65.76 billion 2.37 $6.22 billion $3.49 18.21 WD-40 $590.56 million 4.89 $69.64 million $6.35 33.63

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than WD-40. Unilever is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WD-40, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WD-40 beats Unilever on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products. It also offers multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike maintenance market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company provides automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.