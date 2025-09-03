1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II $BLE

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLE. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 327,419 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 202,423 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

