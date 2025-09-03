KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Trading Up 11.5% – Here’s Why

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 129,718,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 46,265,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Up 5.2%

The stock has a market cap of £69.75 million, a PE ratio of -837.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KEFI Gold and Copper Plc will post -10 earnings per share for the current year.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

