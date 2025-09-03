Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Up 68.4% – Time to Buy?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 68.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 684,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 239,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Kincora Copper Stock Up 68.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$46.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

