Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Up 41.8% – Time to Buy?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) shot up 41.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.29. 407,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 752% from the average session volume of 47,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Zentek Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$135.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

