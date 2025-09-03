Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,138 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Chevron stock opened at $161.82 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

