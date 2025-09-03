BanColombia S.A. $CIB is 14B Captial Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

14B Captial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. BanColombia accounts for about 6.2% of 14B Captial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. 14B Captial Management LP owned about 0.15% of BanColombia worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BanColombia by 9.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BanColombia by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in BanColombia during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BanColombia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BanColombia by 4,011.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered BanColombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised BanColombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

BanColombia Price Performance

BanColombia stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. BanColombia S.A. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $50.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

BanColombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. BanColombia had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About BanColombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

