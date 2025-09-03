1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Blackrock Income Trust $BKT

1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 188,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of Blackrock Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Income Trust alerts:

Blackrock Income Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BKT stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Blackrock Income Trust has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $12.67.

Blackrock Income Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.