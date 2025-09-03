1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

IIF opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

