1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Total Return Securities, Inc. $SWZ

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 419,613 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Total Return Securities were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Total Return Securities by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Total Return Securities by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Total Return Securities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Total Return Securities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Total Return Securities Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

