Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,666 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IBIT opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

