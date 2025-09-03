Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,184 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after acquiring an additional 52,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

