1607 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II $FCT

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 140,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

