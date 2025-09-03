Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,997 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $179.96 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $186.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.06. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.