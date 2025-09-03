Appaloosa LP Cuts Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Appaloosa LP lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,695 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $139,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,878,000 after purchasing an additional 335,853 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,388.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,209 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:KWEB opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

