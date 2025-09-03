Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 5,920 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

