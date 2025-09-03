Ancora Advisors LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Crane $CR

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR opened at $183.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $203.89.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

