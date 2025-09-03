Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,712,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,415,000 after buying an additional 569,131 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.