iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $725,000.

OEF opened at $317.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $322.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

