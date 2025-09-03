Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 547,250 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $89,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

MGK opened at $380.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $390.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

