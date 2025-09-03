Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 193,892 Shares of ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1,812.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 193,892 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of ArcBest worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ArcBest by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. ArcBest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of ArcBest to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

