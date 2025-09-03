Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.