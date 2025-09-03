Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $232.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $240.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.98 and its 200-day moving average is $213.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.