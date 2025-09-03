Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $232.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $240.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.98 and its 200-day moving average is $213.15.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
