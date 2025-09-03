Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,480 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kyndryl worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,062 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

KD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

