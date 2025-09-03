Ancora Advisors LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48,434 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $735.11 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $737.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,767 shares of company stock worth $234,716,347 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.