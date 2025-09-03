Amundi Sells 6,232,959 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Amundi lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,346,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,232,959 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,172,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 121,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 26.2% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 273,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,209.72. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

