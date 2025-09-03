Amundi Has $887.86 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Amundi increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.45% of Palantir Technologies worth $887,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,553,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 163,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $167,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,743. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 9,211 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $1,434,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 343,518 shares in the company, valued at $53,502,928.50. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,471,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.