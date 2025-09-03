Amundi Has $645.01 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,513 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $645,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Shares of FI stock opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

