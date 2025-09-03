MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC Stock Holdings Decreased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 764,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MasterBrand by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 53.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasterBrand by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBC. Wall Street Zen raised MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of MBC stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.43.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.30 million.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

