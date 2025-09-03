EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stock Holdings Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 1.1% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $48,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Melius started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

