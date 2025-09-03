Quarry LP Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 503.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $135.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,305.84. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock worth $724,163,153. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.