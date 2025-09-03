Quarry LP Has $134,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Quarry LP reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.01. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

