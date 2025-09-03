Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 420 Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,432,000. Tema Etfs LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 412.5% during the 1st quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $430.66 on Wednesday. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.36.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.71.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

