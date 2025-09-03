Quarry LP Has $138,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Quarry LP trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $905,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.