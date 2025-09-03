Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 173.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $342,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $100,817,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,848 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,337,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,834,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -83.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

