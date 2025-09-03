Quarry LP Has $125,000 Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Quarry LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

