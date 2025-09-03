Quarry LP Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Quarry LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 6,110.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $287,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $100,832.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,816.60. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Finn bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,330. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.28%.The firm had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

