Quarry LP Sells 739 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after purchasing an additional 741,282 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 279.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 705,648 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 84.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 358,170 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,318,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

BWX Technologies stock opened at $160.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $189.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.