KBR, Inc. $KBR Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 125.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,111 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 5,030.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 907,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 889,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 16.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,347,000 after acquiring an additional 683,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $31,454,000. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,041,000 after acquiring an additional 592,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

