Quarry LP Takes $143,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:A opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.