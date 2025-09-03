US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adropof90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.54% of US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

UTWY opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

