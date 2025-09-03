Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP Shares Sold by 140 Summer Partners LP

140 Summer Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,662 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for approximately 6.4% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP owned about 0.65% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $49,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $182.29 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $203.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.01.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $5,241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 663,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,872,032.64. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

