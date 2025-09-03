140 Summer Partners LP Has $40.85 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

140 Summer Partners LP raised its position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,486 shares during the period. Viking comprises approximately 5.3% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings in Viking were worth $40,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Viking by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of Viking stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.40. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

VIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

