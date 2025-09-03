VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 248,000 shares, adropof82.3% from the July 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 30.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the first quarter worth $30,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRME. Barrington Research raised their price objective on VerifyMe from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Maxim Group set a $1.50 price objective on VerifyMe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, VerifyMe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

VerifyMe Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of VRME stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.55. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

