GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,245 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for 7.7% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $777,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $275.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $281.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.77.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

