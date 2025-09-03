Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Update

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 183,800 shares, adeclineof70.4% from the July 31st total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 885,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYGO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tigo Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of TYGO opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 69.01% and a negative return on equity of 434.06%. The company had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 million. Tigo Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

