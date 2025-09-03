First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG is 12 West Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

12 West Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,705 shares during the period. First Watch Restaurant Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $24,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,398,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after buying an additional 46,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,095,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,539,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 440,357 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,010,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 275,269 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $88,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,689,784 shares in the company, valued at $171,509,176.80. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $307.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

