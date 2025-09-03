12 West Capital Management LP Acquires 572,500 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,500 shares during the period. BBB Foods comprises 9.0% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.00% of BBB Foods worth $61,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBBB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in BBB Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BBB Foods by 15.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in BBB Foods by 124.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBBB. UBS Group increased their price target on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE TBBB opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.51, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BBB Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

